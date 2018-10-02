Will Smith to Join Jada Pinkett for Some Red Table Talk in New Episodes of Facebook Watch Show

Jada Pinkett Smith is back!

The actress, 47, returns with 13 new episodes of her hit show Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Pinkett Smith, who launched the online series in May, gave fans an inside look into her relationships with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Returning on Oct. 22, Pinkett Smith’s husband and actor Will Smith will be joining his wife alongside Willow and Adrienne to discuss turning 50 after his dramatic bungee jump out of a helicopter over The Grand Canyon in September.

Her Red Table Talk proved to be a success with a 2018 People’s Choice Award nomination for daytime talk show.

On the series, Pinkett Smith revealed several bombshells including her 17-year-long feud with Gabrielle Union, that she began dating Smith before he was divorced from his first wife and her “issues with hair loss.”

Pinkett Smith will host several A-list stars such as J. Cole, Ellen Pompeo, Leah Remini and Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni.

Following in the footsteps of earlier episodes, Pinkett Smith will tackle topics such as mental health, forgiveness, divorce, race and domestic violence.

Red Table Talk premieres Oct. 22 on Facebook Watch.