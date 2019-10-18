Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks to a Black Woman Adopted by a White Family: 'It's a Huge Weight'

Jada Pinkett Smith is delving into transracial adoption in next Monday’s Red Table Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of the episode, the 48-year-old host sits down with Angela Tucker, a black woman who was adopted by white parents, to discuss the struggles that come when transracial adoptions occur.

“For me to talk about transracial adoption, honestly, is to hurt somebody,” Tucker says in the Facebook Watch series. “So I struggle because I’m certainly grateful for the life I’ve been afforded and all the opportunities that I’ve had.”

While Tucker acknowledges the blessings she’s had in life, she says the differences in ethnicities between her and her adoptive parents caused “an emotional burden” within her.

“It’s hard to walk around every day and have people see a black woman but for me to not even feel like a black woman,” Tucker says. “And that conflict that happens every single day. It’s a huge weight, it’s an emotional burden that I bear kind of silently.”

This isn’t the first time Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith have tackled racial differences on the Facebook Watch show.

In July, the hosts spoke to Sex and the City star Kristin Davis about being a white mom to two African American children: a baby son, whom she adopted in 2018, and daughter Gemma Rose, 7½, whom she adopted in 2011.

“This is what I want to say, from a white person adopting [black children]: You absolutely do not fully understand. There’s no doubt. There’s no way you could,” she said in the episode (titled, “Should White People Adopt Black Kids?”) when asked about white privilege.

“It’s one thing to be watching [racism] happening to other people and it’s another thing when it’s your child. And you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue,” Davis added.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.