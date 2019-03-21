Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Grabs Daytime Emmy Nomination After Jordyn Woods Interview

Congrats are in order for the Red Table Talk team!

The popular Facebook Watch show — hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, her daughter Willow Smith, 18, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, 64 — picked up a Daytime Emmy Award nomination on Wednesday.

The show is nominated in the informative talk-show category against NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda and syndicated programs Access Live, The Dr. Oz Show, and Rachael Ray.

“Thank you to everyone that supports @redtabletalk. Our RTT family has become such a joyful part of our lives. Thank you to the Emmy committee @televisionacad for embracing … the new✨ We appreciate you. Congrats to all the nominees❣️” Pinkett Smith wrote on Instagram to celebrate the news.

The nominations comes just days after Facebook announced that the highly successful series — in which Pinkett Smith has spoken out about race, domestic violence and her high-profile marriage to Will Smith — has been renewed for 20 more episodes and returns in May.

Since its premiere in early 2018, Red Table Talk has become Facebook Watch’s most popular original series.

The series earned 7.5 million views in the first 24 hours for its episode featuring guest Jordyn Woods, in which she broke her silence following a cheating scandal involving her, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The series has also featured Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union, Leah Remini, Toni Braxton and Justin Baldoni, among others.