Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has Reconciled with Gabrielle Union After a 17 Year-Long Secret Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith is moving on from her surprising feud with Gabrielle Union.

The actress, 46, simultaneously revealed that she had not been on speaking terms with Union, 45, for 17 years and that they had recently reconciled.

Pinkett Smith spoke to Extra on Thursday while promoting her new Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk about her reunion with Union.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” she said. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union Jason Merritt/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

“When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show, her name just kept coming up,” she continued. “It just couldn’t be anything else.”

While the Girls Trip star may now be on good terms with the Being Mary Jane actress, she’ll be the first to admit she has no clue as to how their disagreement began.

“We don’t even know how it started!” she said, adding their feud was “definitely” over.

Pinkett Smith will host her new show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as well as her 17-year-old daughter, singer Willow Smith.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Crosses Off Another Bucket List Item by Taking Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

“Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle,” Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE in April. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”

“As a 17-year-old, it’s important for me to be able to talk openly about what’s going on in my life…there have been too many times I have felt alone,” Willow said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is. And for real, we put it #AllOnTheTable,” added the daughter of Will Smith.

Red Table Talk will premiere on Facebook’s video platform, Facebook Watch, on Monday, May 7.