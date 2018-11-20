Jada Pinkett Smith Says She 'Had to Pull a Knife' on a Former Boyfriend Who Became 'Aggressive'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a moment where she feared for her life.

The 47-year-old actress revealed she once had to arm herself with a knife in order to protect herself from a former boyfriend who became “aggressive.”

“I’ve definitely been in relationships that have been emotionally abusive,” Pinkett Smith said during Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk. “I think emotional violence is really prevalent.”

The mother of two turned toward her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and said, “You remember that one incident I had with that one guy I was dating where I had to pull a knife out on him?”

The Girls Trip star explained she and her then-boyfriend were leaving a restaurant “and he had been drinking and he was driving.”

“He started getting really aggressive in the car. Thank goodness I knew where I was and I knew how to get out of the car and get to the house,” Pinkett Smith recalled. “I ran to the house. I had to take my clothes off, take off my heels. I always travel with a black Russell hoodie and black Russell sweats.”

She continued, “I remember jumping in that sweatsuit, grabbing a big ol’ knife from the kitchen and hiding in his son’s room. I’ll never forget.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pinkett Smith said her former boyfriend entered the house through a sliding back door “on the creepy creep creep like he was going to sneak up on me.”

“I heard him. I came out of his son’s bedroom and I was at the bottom of the hallway. I was like, ‘Don’t come near me,'” she said. “He said the quintessential line you hear in movies all the time, ‘You think I would hurt you? I would never do that to you.'”

The actress revealed that’s when she knew she wasn’t safe. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in trouble,'” she recalled.

While Pinkett Smith didn’t elaborate on how the incident ended, she did explain how she put a stop to the relationship, saying Spike Lee’s offer to make the 1996 film Girl 6 was her saving grace.

“Spike Lee saved me from that one,” she said. “Spike had been calling me about Girl 6. I used Spike as an excuse to get on that plane and [her former boyfriend] said right then and there, ‘I’ll never see you again, will I?'”

The actress said she assuaged his fears by saying they would work things out but that it was really just a way to escape from the situation safely.

“I got on that plane and he never saw me again,” she said.

Red Table Talk airs every Monday on Facebook Watch.