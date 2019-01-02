Jada Pinkett Smith Proves Daughter Willow, 18, Looks Just Like Her in Throwback Pic

Jada Pinkett Smith wants the world to know her 18-year-old daughter Willow really does look like her.

The actress and Red Table Talk host, 47, posted a split picture on Instagram showing how much Willow looks like her when she was younger. The women are both wearing their hair in braids and a high buns in the comparison, with Willow striking a strong resemblance to her mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When you gotta keep proving to folks that yo’ kids look like you too,” Pinkett Smith captioned the photo, referencing the fact that Willow and her older brother Jaden, 20, both look a lot like their dad Will Smith.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Daughter Willow Smith’s Halloween Birthday: ‘Happy Willoween!’

Pinkett Smith recently celebrated her youngest child turning 18 on Halloween last year with a funny video showing Willow as a witch.

“Happy Willoween!” she wrote alongside the video. “My baby girl is 18! If there are more lifetimes than this one… I pray I can be your mother again and again for every lifetime to come. You bring my heart so much joy. Mommie loves you. Happy Birthday.”

The mother-daughter duo has shown just how close their bond is this year with their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. The two host the talk show along with Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, and they often get into real and honest topics, like the episode where Willow revealed to her mom that she once cut herself.

Pinkett Smith and Adrienne are immediately shocked, revealing that they had no idea the young singer was going through that.

“What? When were you cutting yourself?” Jada says. “I didn’t see that part. Cutting yourself where?”

“On my wrist. I mean, you can’t even see it but there’s still a little something there,” Willow responds. “But like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.”