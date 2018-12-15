Jada Pinkett Smith Is 'Praying' for Pete Davidson After Distressing Note: 'I've Been There'

Having endured her own mental health struggles in the past, Jada Pinkett Smith is offering some kind words to Pete Davidson.

On Saturday, shortly after the Saturday Night Live star, 25, shared a distressing note about his wellbeing, the actress, 47, posted a supportive message, encouraging the comedian to “hang in there.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here,” Pinkett Smith tweeted. “Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available.”

“I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better,” she added.

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Although reps for Davidson and SNL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, actor and Davidson pal Jon Cryer went on to tweet that he heard the comedian was at the SNL studio in New York City and “accounted for.”

A public information officer with the New York Police Department also told PEOPLE they sent officers to do a welfare check on Davidson. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The New York Times reported that police said a rep for NBC told the NYPD that Davidson was at work and doing fine.

Sharing a screenshot of a note, the Saturday Night Live star, 25, wrote on Instagram Saturday, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.”

“All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so,” he continued, adding a single red heart emoji.

Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder and has previously spoken about the negative effects bullying has on his illness, later deleted his Instagram account.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Offers Pete Davidson Support After Alarming Message: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the actress opens up about her own history of depression.

“I was severely depressed. Severely,” the actress tells her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow. “And that was something I battled for years. Waking up in the morning was like the worst part of the day.”

“By the time the evening came, I was at least like, ‘Okay, I’m good.’ But then you go back to sleep again and you gotta…you gotta restart,” she added.

Kid Cudi, who also appears on the Red Table Talk episode about mental illness, also reached out to Davidson on Twitter, telling his pal, “Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro.”

In a Facebook letter posted in 2016, the rapper told his fans that he was checking himself into rehab to tackle his depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

RELATED: Kid Cudi Tells Jada Pinkett Smith He Was ‘Ashamed’ of Opening Up About His Mental Health

Over the summer, following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Pinkett Smith shared that she had “often” contemplated suicide in the past — and that mental health “is a daily practice.”

“With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often,” she wrote on Instagram. “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

“What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health,” she added. “Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand… but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.