Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Discussing Porn with Daughter Willow on Red Table Talk Was 'TMI'

Jada Pinkett Smith is used to tackling bombshell topics on her hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk — but there’s one subject she might regret exploring.

The host and actress, 47, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where host Jimmy Kimmel asked her about the porn-themed episode. It seems like Pinkett Smith now thinks talking about the subject alongside her mother Adrienne and daughter Willow Smith, 18, might’ve been taking things a bit too far.

“I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment,” she admitted. “There were a lot of women, part of our production team and friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography. So we decided to tackle that issue at the red table. But I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother, and surely about my daughter. I never thought that I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the red table, and that was the show.”

During the show, Pinkett Smith revealed that she used to have a porn addiction while talking to her daughter, who said she was interested in high-quality porn.

“Low-key, I’m down for the expensive looking stuff. I’m down for the artistic,” Willow said as her mom appeared shocked. “If it’s artsy!”

“If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn ‘cause back in the day I had a little porn addiction,” Pinkett Smith replied. “But I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, thank goodness.”

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Willow later admitted she was “around 11” when she began watching pornography online.

“All my girlfriends were like, ‘Oh, you should [watch],’” the teenager said on the program.

Pinkett Smith said she was aware her daughter was exposed to “hardcore porn” on Tumblr.

Willow explained that while she did begin watching at a young age, she felt like she had someone to talk to about it.

“The thing that I will say though is that because I had you and daddy to actually have real conversations with, that stuff didn’t affect me because I had a connection with people I could talk to about it. And I knew what the reality was,” she said.

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Mondays.