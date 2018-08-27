Jada Pinkett Smith Says It’s Been ‘Painful’ to Watch Other People’s Marriages ‘Dissolve’

Jada Pinkett Smith got real about marriage on Instagram after reflecting on watching people around her get divorced.

The actress, 46, posted a sweet shot of her and husband Will Smith alongside their daughter Willow, 17, and son Trey, 25, who they share with Will’s first wife. Pinkett Smith made sure to point out the importance of caring about the children when a marriage ends.

“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful,” she wrote. “Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going [through] this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water.”

The actress has been getting personal this summer on Instagram and her new Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith explained on the second episode of the show that raising her children, working on her marriage, coparenting a stepson, her professional “persona” and “this world of Hollywood,” all contributed to her losing sight of herself over the years.

When she realized that she had lost touch with herself, she said, “I was withered, curled up in a ball about to die.”

“Will had always told me to put myself first, and I had never really understood what that meant,” Pinkett Smith said as she answered a fan question on how Will reacted to the admission. “I think when I got more understanding about it, and he got more understanding about what that meant, it took a lot of communication. At the end of the day, Will is extremely supportive of giving me what I need.”

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook this October.