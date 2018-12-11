Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals the 'Factor' That Made Her Past Relationships with White Men 'Break'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her previous relationships with white men.

During Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress shared that she’d dated white men in the past but the relationships never lasted due to a difference in how she and her partners viewed race.

“I have dated some really wonderful white men but it was interesting in that you’re dating someone who has no idea what oppression is,” Pinkett Smith said.

She added, “He’s at the top of the food chain, he doesn’t understand. It’s a very hard thing for him to be able to relate to. It was always the factor in the relationship that made it break.”

Joining Smith on her Facebook Watch show was Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo — who spoke about her interracial marriage with music producer Chris Ivery — as well as Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith.

The actress, 49, spoke about receiving backlash for using black fist emojis after calling out A&E Network for promoting a show on the lives of family members within the KKK.

Pompeo said her vocalization brought an end to the series before it aired, sharing, “A&E walked it back, said ‘We’re sorry, we’re pulling it.’”

Jada Pinkett Smith

“So I was like black fist emoji, black power,” she said, although her tweet brought on backlash for the black emojis she used. “I’m not appropriating culture. I’m just joining the fight.”

Pompeo explained that she felt as though the backlash she received was reverse racism, saying, “If you call me a white bitch then isn’t that judging me on the color of my skin? Why can’t I help a victory for black people because I’m white?”

Pompeo and Ivery share three kids: Stella, 9, Sienna, 4, and son Eli who turns 2 this month.

Red Table Talk airs Monday on Facebook Watch.