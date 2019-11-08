Jada Pinkett Smith Once Cut Filming Short So Costar Tommy Davidson Could Meet His Birth Mother

Jada Pinkett Smith helped change her former costars life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of next Monday’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, the host, 48, spoke to her Woo costar Tommy Davidson about how he met his birth mother.

“[The] first time that we worked together — and I really got to know you on the set of Woo — I came out for a scene and you looked at me and you said, ‘Something’s wrong with you,'” Davidson, 55, recalled. “I was like, ‘What you talking about? Let’s just get to work.'”

Despite attempting to brush off how he was feeling, he said Pinkett Smith got to the bottom of his concerns.

“I said, ‘My mother contacted my real mother and she was on the phone. I got a chance to talk to her but I don’t want to deal with that,'” Davidson said. “She said, ‘Oh really? OK, hold — that’s a wrap!'”

Image zoom Tommy Davidson and Jada Pinkett Smith in Woo New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

Pinkett Smith cut their filming of Woo short for the day so the comedian could handle the major life event.

The moment “led from our conversation to finally meeting my real mom,” Davidson told her and her cohost and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s ‘Just Now Entering an Adult Relationship’ with Husband Will Smith

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith, Tommy Davidson and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Michael Becker

Davidson and Pinkett Smith costarred in the 1998 film Woo, in which the two played love interests. The comedian is also best known for being a member of the sketch comedy show In Living Color.

In the episode, airing Monday on Facebook Watch, Davidson also opens up about his experiences with racism, abuse and addiction. From being abandoned as an infant to learning how to overcome his painful past, Davidson lays out his story on the show.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.