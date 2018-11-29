Jada Pinkett Smith Has Nothing But Love for Will's Ex-Wife Sheree Fletcher: 'She's Not an Enemy'

Now that Jada Pinkett Smith has built her own relationship with husband Will Smith‘s child from his first marriage, Trey, she’s making sure she has no bad blood with his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher.

In a Facebook Live video on Wednesday night, part of her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, the actress, 47, talked about “debunking divorce” with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and psychotherapist Stacey Kaiser.

Kaiser and Smith started off the discussion on the same page, with the medical professional insisting that new and old partners getting along is crucial. “You wouldn’t be dating that person if it weren’t for the person they broke up with,” Kaiser said.

Then Smith hopped in, explaining, “One of the coping mechanisms for me was Sheree. She gifted me. She really did, she gifted me and I treated her, I started to put that into my psychology — ‘She’s not an enemy.’ “

In addition, the mother of two said that she was eventually able to see Fletcher as more than someone who allowed her to marry Will.

“She did me a favor, but then on top of that I had to go on to a deeper psychology of ‘She’s Trey’s mother’ as my relationship with Trey deepened,” Smith mused. “There are steps. I had to develop my relationship with Trey. So as I developed my relationship with Trey, and got a deep love for Trey, then it became about [something bigger]. Because at first, it’s a good idea [to get along with your spouse’s ex], but that’s not the thing that always holds you.”

Even though it was Trey, now 26 years old, who sealed Smith’s commitment to staying friendly with his mother, the journey wasn’t without struggle.

Smith continued: “Until that relationship really develops and you really start to see the importance and you really have a care for that child and that does become your primary [concern] — I’ve had to go through many different stages of getting to good places.”

She concluded, “It’s a process. It’s very difficult coming into a dynamic like that, and it doesn’t stop.”

The Girls Trip star has talked about Fletcher in the past. In fact, Fletcher was the first guest on the debut episode of Red Table Talk, during which the pair recalled an exceptionally hard time in their friendship.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” Pinkett Smith asked Fletcher. “They were fighting words.”

Fletcher said she had called the house to speak with her then-3-year-old son when Pinkett Smith answered the phone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” said Fletcher. “But you weren’t out of line.”

Fletcher admitted that she wasn’t “respectful” when she called, and Pinkett Smith didn’t take kindly to her attitude.

“You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone,’ ” she recalled. “And you hung up on me.”

When Fletcher called back, things only escalated.

“I happened to say, ‘B—- you living in the house I picked out,” said Fletcher. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’ “

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in.

“Will Smith let me have it,” said Pinkett Smith. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother, and that’s just not your place.’ “

And it seems his words really sunk in. Fletcher said the next time the women saw it each other they made and effort to mend their relationship.

“You would always say Re, I apologize,” said Fletcher. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”