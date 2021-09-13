Jada Pinkett Smith Says the 'Beautiful Part' of Approaching 50 Is 'Having Acceptance for the Self'

Jada Pinkett Smith is reflecting on the most valuable lesson she's learned ahead of her 50th birthday.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, the actress discusses a life lesson her friend, music mogul Jimmy Iovine, lives by that resonated with her.

"He said, 'You know what I'm done with Jada? Convincing people,'" she recalled in the clip, above. "I said, 'You know what, Jimmy? I'm about to steal all of that because I'm done with that, too.'"

Speaking to her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Pinkett Smith continued, "I'm done with convincing people. I just feel like, women taking back our power, in any form that you need to, to be done with the convincing."

"That you're smart enough, that you're pretty enough, to convincing people that you're worthy," she added, "Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That's been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50."

Pinkett Smith will celebrate her milestone birthday on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Facebook Watch show returns with all-new episodes on Wednesday. In the premiere episode, the women tackle their traumatic experiences with their hair, along with special guests Tiffany Haddish, who shaved her head, and Insecure's Yvonne Orji.

In June, the show won a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding informative talk show.

The ladies of the Red Table celebrated the win in a video taken by Jada's husband and Willow's dad, Will Smith, on Instagram.

Sharing a video of the trio dancing together, Will wrote alongside the post, "RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!" jokingly adding, "I'll stop complaining about not having a garage now."

Jada similarly celebrated the exciting feat with her own Instagram posts. She shared an array of images of herself celebrating Red Table Talk's win alongside various crew members. "Saturday Love from us to You❣️," she wrote alongside the shots.