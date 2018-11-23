Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Is 'Not Mature Enough to Have a Divorce': 'I'm Just Not'

Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about the future of her relationship with husband Will Smith.

The 47-year-old actress sat down with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Toni Braxton for an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk in which they discussed divorce.

“For me personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “I’m just not. I don’t think I would ever be mature enough. I don’t.”

When Braxton asked why, the mother of two explained, “Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there…”

As she trailed off, her mother finished her sentence saying, “When you have to start to divide things, separate, cut off …”

Nodding, Pinkett Smith continued, “Let me tell you, that’s when the red table turns upside down and it won’t be red no more!”

“This’ll be smashed in shambles,” she added, knocking on her red table. “You know what I’m saying?”

Smith, who appeared on the show in October, previously revealed why he would never get divorced from Pinkett Smith.

“You know why I never got divorced?” Smith asked.

“It’s cheaper to keep me,” Pinkett Smith quipped, causing Smith to burst into laughter.

When Banfield-Jones asked Smith if divorce was something he had thought about, he said, “Because I had been divorced before, I wasn’t getting divorced again. Divorce wasn’t an option.”

RELATED: Will Smith Says He and Jada Pinkett ‘Broke Up Within Our Marriage and Got Back Together Again’

Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino, but the two divorced in 1995. The share one son, Trey Smith, 25. Smith and Pinkett Smith share 20-year-old son Jaden and Willow, 18.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” he continued. “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”