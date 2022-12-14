Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' 'Magic Mike XXL' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'

Jada Pinkett Smith remembers former costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss as "kind and generous."

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Among the celebrities paying tribute to the dancer was Pinkett Smith, 51, who worked with him on the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL.

"I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo smiling with Stephen and costar Donald Glover. "My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind."

"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," continued Pinkett Smith. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

Stephen rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022. He also appeared in movies and shows like Modern Family and Step Up All In.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Magic Mike XXL (2015). Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock

In her statement, Stephen's wife Allison, 34, said he "lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded by sharing a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.