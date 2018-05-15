Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Adrienne Shows Off Her Ripped Abs in Revealing Bikini at 64

Their hot new talk show isn’t the only thing Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones is celebrating.

The 64-year-old showed off her chiseled abs on Instagram Sunday, just a day before a new episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk premiered. Banfield-Jones posted a bikini shot and seemed to congratulate herself for looking so good in her mid 60s. The mom and grandma appears on the show with her 46-year-old daughter and 17-year-old granddaughter Willow Smith.

“64 and what? That part!!” Banfield-Jones captioned the bikini picture.

Banfield-Jones posted a picture at the gym in early April showing off her workout routine. The former Baltimore area nurse leaned against a punching bag as she said she was getting ready for summer.

“Lets get it done!!!!” she wrote, adding the hashtags #wintersdone and #summergoals.

Banfield-Jones has served as a support to her daughter with their new talk show and got honest with PEOPLE before its premiere at how she disapproved of her son-in-law Will Smith at first.

“I think initially when Will first called you, I think he was still married or he was just separated, or something, and I said, he’s not available to you,” Banfield-Jones said.

Pinkett Smith also admitted to regretting how quickly she started dating Smith after he separated from his first wife, Sheree Fletcher. The actress told PEOPLE that honest conversations were going to be at the heart of the new show.

“Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle,” Pinkett Smith said. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”