Jada Pinkett Smith, Lisa Ling Confront 'Life and Death' Divide Between Black, Asian Americans
Lisa Ling and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson are set to appear on Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss racial tensions between Black Americans and Asian Americans
Jada Pinkett Smith and Lisa Ling are headed to the red table.
In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, Ling, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson come together to confront the racial divide between Black Americans and Asian Americans.
"This is a really tough subject," Pinkett Smith, 49, says in the clip. "There's real animosity between Blacks and Asians and that is rarely talked about."
Adds Ling, 47, "This is a fight. People wishing harm on my own children. This is life and death at this point."
While discussions about tensions within each group continue, Pinkett Smith says, "What we can't allow is hate of any kind."
The Facebook Watch show is no stranger to complicated discussions regarding religion, gender, sexuality and race, among other topics the three co-hosts have tackled.
In December, the trio welcomed Olivia Jade Giannulli to the red table to discuss her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, and their arrest after the college admissions scandal.
"I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," Banfield-Norris, 67, admitted on the episode of Olivia, 21.
"I feel like here we are, [a] white woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them," she added. "Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."
Red Table Talk airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.
If you've been attacked or have witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.
To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:
- Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.
- ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.
- National Cares Mentoring Movement provides social and academic support to help Black youth succeed in college and beyond.
