Jada Pinkett Smith, Lisa Ling Confront 'Life and Death' Divide Between Black, Asian Americans

Lisa Ling and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson are set to appear on Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss racial tensions between Black Americans and Asian Americans

Jada Pinkett Smith and Lisa Ling are headed to the red table.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, Ling, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson come together to confront the racial divide between Black Americans and Asian Americans.

"This is a really tough subject," Pinkett Smith, 49, says in the clip. "There's real animosity between Blacks and Asians and that is rarely talked about."

Adds Ling, 47, "This is a fight. People wishing harm on my own children. This is life and death at this point."

While discussions about tensions within each group continue, Pinkett Smith says, "What we can't allow is hate of any kind."

The Facebook Watch show is no stranger to complicated discussions regarding religion, gender, sexuality and race, among other topics the three co-hosts have tackled.

Red Table Talk airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

