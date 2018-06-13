Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Knew When Son Jaden, 19, Had Lost His Virginity: He Had 'Swag'

Jada Pinkett Smith has not shied away about discussing sex with her two children.

But when her son Jaden, 19, lost his virginity, he didn’t have to tell his mom — she already knew.

“There’s just a certain swag, there is,” Pinkett Smith, 46, said on NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday. “He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this – my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone.”

The Girls Trip star did confront him, though. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Where have you been? What’s been going on?’ ” she recalled. “And he said, ‘You know, I was just with a friend.’ And I said, ‘Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?’ And right away [he told me] because Jaden can’t lie.”

Pinkett Smith also revealed another truth about her son: “Jaden was a surprise,” the actress told Kelly, 47. “He wasn’t planned … so my life changed quickly. There was a lot of adjustment to make. At that particular time, Will’s career was just taking off and somebody has to hold the fort down at home. It was very challenging and trying to figure out who I was supposed to be in this new life.”

Will, of course, supported her through it all. “We have a very, very, very, unique partnership,” the Red Table Talk host continued. “And it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are … through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same.”

She also said that her husband of 20 years will soon be joining her on her revealing Facebook series.

“He’s coming to the red table for sure!” Jada Pinkett promised. “I think he’ll be the first one up.”