Jada Pinkett Smith Just Jumped Out of a Plane in Dubai — and It Was All Will's Idea!

Jada Pinkett Smith just jumped out of a plane — and it was all husband Will Smith’s idea.

The 47-year-old actress told PEOPLE her husband of 20 years asked her to launch herself out of a plane in Dubai as his 50th birthday present — right after he bungee jumped over the Grand Canyon.

“He said this is my birthday gift to him. He was like, ‘I want you to come to Dubai and I want to see the two of you skydive That is what I want for my birthday,’” Pinkett Smith said.

“I was like, ‘Really bro?’ I haven’t done a damn thing Will has wanted me to do in seven years!” the actress said.

Despite that, Pinkett Smith said she was feeling “fine” before making the plunge.

“I’m probably going to be really pissed off at him going up in the airplane and seconds before I’m thrown out of the plane, I’m going to be so freaking mad at him and then I’m going to be so happy when I hit the ground,” she said.

When it comes to how pulling off daredevil acts has changed the two, Pinkett Smith admitted it was much more her husband’s passion than her own.

“I think for Will, he has always been adventurous,” she explained. “For now in his life, he has released himself to be more of that.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith/Instagram

“I’m not really adventurous in that way and he has been having his adventures and I told him, ‘These are the years — you’re turning 50, so this is the year of yes for me to you because I’m always telling you know,’ so this one year is a yes,” she said.

The Men in Black actor celebrated his 50th birthday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter and into the Grand Canyon last month. Will Smith: The Jump was live-streamed on the actor’s YouTube channel was hosted by longtime friend and former costar Alfonso Ribeiro.

Smith live-streamed his big jump as part of an initiative to raise awareness and donations for Global Citizen’s education campaigns — the organization works to combat global poverty and hunger.

Pinkett Smith was present, as well as his children, sons Trey and Jaden and daughter Willow.