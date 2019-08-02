Jada Pinkett Smith Says Jordyn Woods Was ‘Happy’ About Red Table Talk Episode

Five months after Jordyn Woods shared her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing new details about the interview.

At a screening of Red Table Talk in London on Thursday, Pinkett Smith, 47, revealed that Woods was “happy” with the interview, according to the Daily Mail.

“It was a learning experience for me because Jordyn is like a daughter to me,” Pinkett Smith explained. “But then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see it from every angle. That was tough.”

The actress continued, “I had to not to go in and go ‘rah, rah, rah’ — but to go, ‘okay, let’s hear your story, but let’s also have compassion for the other side.'”

“She was happy, so I was happy,” Pinkett Smith added of Woods’ reaction to the interview. “You feel me? As long as she felt as though we did right by her, I was happy. That’s it.”

During the March episode, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF opened up about the allegations that she had kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend. Woods said that Thompson — the father of Kardashian’s daughter True — had kissed her after a party at his house, but she denied that the two ever had sex.

Opening up to PEOPLE in June, Pinkett Smith explained that Woods, 21, “really felt like [Red Table Talk] was the only safe place that she could do that interview.”

“It actually wasn’t something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, ‘I really need you in this platform’ and Will [Smith] felt like it was supremely important. So I was like, okay let’s do it,” the actress revealed. (Woods’ father John was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, creating a close bond between the Smith and Woods’ families.)

“I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That’s it,” Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE. “She’s a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don’t necessarily know how to handle … You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we’ve all come across.”

In Cosmopolitan UK‘s September cover issue earlier this week, Woods elaborated on her strained friendship with Jenner, 21.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods said of Jenner, who recently unfollowed her former bestie on Instagram five months after news of the scandal broke.

She continued, “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”