Jada Pinkett Smith is more than willing to host the Queen on her successful Facebook Watch show

Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes That Queen Elizabeth Should Do Red Table Talk After Meghan and Harry's Oprah Sit-Down

Jada Pinkett Smith has an open seat at her red table for Queen Elizabeth.

The actress and host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk shared a hilarious meme of herself, 49, and daughter Willow Smith sitting at their recognizable red table with a photoshopped, superimposed image of the Queen, 94, sitting between them.

"I can't wit ya'll!!!! 🤣 @redtabletalk," Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram.

Red Table Talk features Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter and mother, as they discuss various topics and gain the perspective from three different generations.

Pinkett Smith's post came after Oprah Winfrey's headline-making sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry where the couple told their side of events leading to their decision to step back from their royal duties in January of last year.

The couple, who are expecting a baby girl in the summer, spoke about their experiences within the royal family and dealing with the British press.

Meghan, 39, spoke of how she's always been an advocate for women's rights, and how ironic that felt as she was stifled by the institution. "Were you silent, or were you silenced?" asked Winfrey.

Meghan responded, "The latter," adding she was directed to give a "no comment" on questions directed her way once her relationship with Harry, 36, was public.

"That's my friends, my mom and dad. We did it, I did anything they told me to do," she said as she recalled thinking that she would be "protected" by the royal family.