Jada Pinkett Smith Brings Kids to Breonna Taylor Rally in Kentucky: 'Keep Shining a Light'

"What we need is justice for our sister Breonna ... and that's why my family is here today," Jada Pinkett Smith told protesters at the Kentucky rally

Jada Pinkett Smith and her family are showing up for Breonna Taylor.

On Thursday, the Girls Trip actress, 48, attended a rally at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, calling for justice in the case of Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers inside her home on March 13 during a botched "no-knock" search warrant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, stood beside Pinkett Smith as the actress addressed the crowds, which included Pinkett Smith's children: son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

"It's my pleasure to stand here next to this woman and to stand here with you," Pinkett Smith told protesters at the rally. "One thing I want you to know [is] that it does not go unseen that the revolution and the fight stands on your shoulders."

She continued: "Now, Tamika can't get out there today to shake all of your hands for your love and for your courage, but I want you to know that we want to say thank you, because it is you standing out here that's gonna keep shining a light on Breonna's name."

Pinkett Smith also added why it was important for her to attend the demonstration with her family.

"And what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that's why we are here today, and that's why my family is here today,” the Red Table Talk host continued. "From one family to another, to Tamika — we wanted to come here, show our love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter. We love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Later, Jaden posted a photo of himself standing alongside his mother and sister on Instagram, as the three wore matching orange "Until Freedom" shirts.

"No Justice, No Peace. This Is Going To Be A Life Long Battle For Our Generation, Buckle Up, and get ready to vote. #justiceforbreonnataylor," Jaden captioned his post.

Willow also shared a picture from behind the podium at the event, writing, "<GRATITUDE> #BLACKLIVESMATTER #JUSTICEFORBREONNATAYLOR."

RELATED VIDEO: Breonna Taylor's Mom Wants Charges Against Police Who Killed Daughter: 'They Took a Piece of Me'

In addition to Pinkett Smith, Common spoke at the rally, telling supporters to "stand up for Black women." Documenting his speech, the rapper, 48, shared footage from the event on Instagram and explained in the caption why he attended.

"We flew out to #Kentucky earlier today to demand justice for Breonna Taylor at a special rally that was organized by @UntilFreedom and Breonna’s Family. It has now been more than THREE months since she was murdered by police in her own home and still no justice," he wrote.

"We must continue to speak out and speak up. For the rally, I wrote a poem dedicated to Breonna and Black Women everywhere," Common added. "We Love you Breonna."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: