Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden 'Disgusted' Over YouTuber Shane Dawson 'Sexualizing' Willow in Video

A resurfaced clip showed Shane Dawson seemingly masturbating to a picture of Willow Smith when she was younger

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden are taking a stand against Shane Dawson.

On Saturday, the mother-son pair called out Dawson, 31, on Twitter after an old clip resurfaced of the YouTuber seemingly masturbating to a poster of Willow Smith, 19, when she was age 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jada and Jaden's tweets came after Dawson released a YouTube video, titled "Taking Accountability," in which he apologized for his past actions, including using blackface and saying the N-word.

"To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses," Pinkett Smith, 48, wrote on Saturday.

Following his mother's tweet, Jaden, 21, wrote, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

The rapper added in a follow-up tweet, "This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."

In his 20-minute "Taking Accountability" video, Dawson apologized for many of his past content, most notably his use of blackface.

"Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse,” he said. “I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

Dawson also apologized for his past "inappropriate" comments about children — but did not mention Willow specifically.

"I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” Dawson said. “That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do.It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever."