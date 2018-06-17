Jada Pinkett Smith Pokes Fun at Jaden’s Absence During Family Trip ‘Overseas to Praise Will’

Jada Pinkett Smith came up with the perfect solution for her youngest son’s absence their latest family trip!

“The fam made a trip overseas to praise Will all day for Father’s Day💕,” the Girls Trip actress, 46, wrote alongside a photo of the proud parents sitting beside their daughter Willow, 17, and Will Smith’s son Trey, 25, who Pinkett Smith became a stepmom to after the couple married.

Also present for the family outing was Tyler Cole, who has been linked romantically to Willow and has also worked with her brother Jaden Smith, who made a cameo in the singer’s music video for “Love at First Fight.”

Showing off a bit of her sense of humor, the photo also featured what appeared to be a Photoshopped image of Jaden from an entirely different event.

Addressing her son’s absence from the photo, she added, “the youngest son is on his wayyyyyyyy but till then😜.”

Willow also wished her dad a happy Father’s Day, as she shared a sweet solo image of her dad taking it easy during their visit.

“Happy father’s day <3,” she wrote alongside the image.

The Bright star, 49, is currently filming his new movie Gemini Man in Budapest, Hungary.

Will Smith Willow Smith/Instagram

While spending time away from his family, Smith proved that his kids were definitely on his mind when he shared a throwback video of his daughter Willow on her first day of ballet class on Thursday.

“I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class,” he captioned the image. “She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it.”

Opening up about the pair’s marriage on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, Pinkett Smith shared that no matter what, she would always be there for her husband.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” she said on Wednesday.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”