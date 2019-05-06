Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Got 'Hostile' with Women Who Crossed a Line with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about facing insecurities within her marriage to Will Smith.

The 47-year-old actress spoke about women who had “stepped over a boundary” when it came to her husband, 50, on Monday’s episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

“There was only like one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful,” Pinkett Smith said during a conversation with Ayesha Curry and her family.

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I know who I am. and more importantly, he knows who I am, right?”

Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, then said, “So the responsibility is more on the men.”

Pinkett Smith agreed and added, “I think also you need to have an internal space of confidence. At the end of the day, that’s part of it.”

The parents to daughter Willow, 17, and sons Jaden, 20, and Trey, 25, celebrated 20 years of marriage in December 2017.

In February, Pinkett Smith spoke about how she and Smith kept their relationship strong, saying, “Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share. Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix,” she continued.

The Bad Boys for Life actor was previously on Red Table Talk in October, where he also opened up about how he healed his marriage to the actress after a trying period.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” Smith said. “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook.