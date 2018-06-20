Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Heart Is Screaming' for Families Separated at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Jada Pinkett Smith is the latest celebrity to speak out against the Trump administration’s child separation policy.

The Girls Trip star, 46, posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday showing a crying child trapped in a cage.

“This is our solution in handling immigration? Has history taught us nothing? My heart is screaming,” she captioned the image.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out its “zero-tolerance” immigration policy — which prosecutes undocumented immigrants who cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico — more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents since April, it’s been reported.

On Wednesday, the president did an about-face, signing an executive order reversing his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border.

Pinkett Smith joined a chorus of other celebrities who have also spoken out against the policy.

After House Speaker Paul Ryan shared a Father’s Day post on Twitter talking about how his life changed when he became a dad, John Legend shot back, “Seriously, f— you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day.”

The tweet came days after Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced they were making a $288K donation to the ACLU on President Trump’s birthday to draw attention to the “immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration.”

In response to a statement from First Lady Melania Trump where she said she “hates to see children separated from their families,” Kathy Griffin fired back in a tweet on Sunday. “F— you, Melanie,” she said, spelling Mrs. Trump’s first name wrong. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda retweeted a viral photo shared by his father, Luis, of a two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker crying as her mother was searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border last week. Luis said that despite having a great Father’s Day planned with his family, he couldn’t “shake image of this little girl that Trump is traumatizing.”

The Hamilton creator and star replied, “Same boat as you, Pa. Sick to my stomach and heartbroken for our nation this Father’s Day. Love you.”

Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Common, Ellen DeGeneres and more celebrities also spoke out against the current conditions.