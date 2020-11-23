Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Will Smith's Ex-Wife on Red Table Talk to Cook for the Holidays

Jada Pinkett Smith looks close to home for delicious holiday recipes.

Zampino and Smith share a 28-year-old son, Trey. Smith, 52, is also a father to son, Jaden, 22, whom he had with Pinkett Smith, 49.

"We’ve invited our favorite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes," Pinkett Smith says before Zampino, 53, makes an appearance in the gleaming kitchen.

Willow, 20, couldn't contain her smile, telling Zampino, "I'm so excited."

"Miss Ree here hooks us up," Pinkett Smith says of Zampino's holiday cooking, as Willow adds, "Every time!"

Laughing, Banfield Norris says, "She gets down in the kitchen!"

In the episode, Zampino will reveal the secrets behind one of her famous family recipes and give tips on how other blended families can spend the holidays together.

Also joining the ladies of Red Table Talk are chefs Tabitha Brown and Joshuah Nishi.

Zampino was the first guest on the popular Facebook Watch show, appearing in the debut episode in May 2018 where she and Pinkett Smith opened up about their relationship.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” the actress asked Zampino at the time. “They were fighting words.”

Zampino said she had called the house to speak with her then-3-year-old son Trey when Pinkett Smith answered the phone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” Zampino said. “But you weren’t out of line. You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone.’ And you hung up on me.”

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in. “Will Smith let me have it,” said Jada. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’"

And it seems his words really sunk in. Zampino said the next time the women saw each other, they made an effort to mend their relationship. “You would always say Re, I apologize,” Zampino said. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”

Zampino and Smith divorced in late 1995 before he and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997.