Jada Pinkett Smith 'Had No Part' in Chris Rock and Will Smith's Drama, Says Source

Jada Pinkett Smith is not involved in the ongoing tension between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE.

A year after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Smith struck Rock onstage, Rock addressed the assault in his live Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Saturday, peppering it with scathing jokes about the Smiths and their marriage.

"Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled," the source says. "Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years."

"Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.

"Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?" the source adds.

In 2016, Jada showed her support for Black actors as part of the "#OscarsSoWhite" movement. Will, 54, was shut out of the Best Actor race that year for his performance in Concussion.

During his stand-up special, Rock quipped: "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f–––ing concussion."

The source counters: "She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job."

In his special, Rock claimed that Jada deserved to be made fun of, saying that she was the one to start things and that he was simply reacting.

"I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it," Rock said. "That's what the f--- happened. Nobody's pickin' on this bitch. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin' on her."

The source tells PEOPLE they "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word bitch in referring to Jada."

Despite Rock's targeting of Jada, she is looking ahead, the source adds.

"Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year," the source concluded.