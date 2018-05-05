Jada Pinkett Smith Had 'No Idea' Daughter Willow Walked in on Her Parents Having Sex

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new project has her discovering a lot about her 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith — including how she learned about the birds and the bees.

On the mother-daughter duo’s new Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Jada and Willow — as well as Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — get into an intimate conversation about sex, with Willow revealing that her first introduction to the topic was when she walked in on her parents Jada and Will Smith in the act.

“I had no idea!” Jada told Vulture, explaining the revelation was one of the show’s most “shocking moments.”

“How did that happen?!” Jada said, laughing and adding that the shock still hasn’t worn off. “I was like, ‘Lord have mercy, what did you see? Thank God I have some therapy fund put aside for you.’ ”

Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty

While Jada can laugh about it now, she said “it wasn’t funny in the moment.”

Luckily, Willow “didn’t really see anything” but “knew she had just walked in on a very private moment.”

And how did Will take it? “I haven’t told him yet!” Jada said. “That’s what’s funny, ’cause I want Will to see this! He’s gonna be like, ‘What?!’ He’s gonna call me and be like, ‘What the hell is going on over there?!'”

“I didn’t tell him on purpose because I think it’ll be so funny,” Jada added. “He does that to me all the time. I’ll sip on my little tea and [watch].”

Red Table Talk Stan Evans / Red Table Talk

Her husband will certainly have a lot to see in Red Table Talk. The show allows fans and viewers to join the three generations of women at the Smith home every week for 10 episodes. The candid dialogue will bring together three different viewpoints as Jada, Willow and Adrienne reveal their personal experiences and thoughts about a variety of issues that have touched their family.