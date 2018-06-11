Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Grandma Taught Her 'Self-Pleasuring' at 9 Years Old

Jada Pinkett Smith received a different kind of sex talk at an early age.

The actress talks all about sex in the newest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, and her 17-year-old daughter Willow.

After Banfield-Jones admits that she had negative early experiences with sex due to her conservative upbringing, Pinkett Smith reveals that she “came into it differently” thanks to her grandmother.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Pinkett Smith says. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

The honest conversations deals with all topics of sex as the women get real about their first times and when they became comfortable with their sexuality. Pinkett Smith even reveals that at one point she felt like she had a problem when it came to self-pleasuring.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett Smith tells Willow’s friend Telana Lynum during the program. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.

“And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’ ”