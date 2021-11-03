Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Willow 'Props' for Establishing Healthy Boundaries in Their Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about having boundaries with her daughter Willow Smith in an all-new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the boundaries she's set with her daughter Willow Smith to have a healthy mother-daughter relationship.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from this week's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 50, sat down with her close friend, actress Lauren London, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab to talk about setting boundaries in relationships.

"You're saying that what we should do is we should really be able to listen to what people feel," Pinkett Smith said, adding, "I gotta stop trying to fix every damn thing. That's not my job either."

The Girls Trip actress then reflected on how her daughter sets the tone, saying, "I gotta give Willow props because she'll call me, disrupted, and be like, 'I don't need you to fix anything mom, I just want you to listen.'"

"I go, 'Fantastic, I got you,'" Pinkett Smith added. "Because she knows I'm going to go straight to, 'Well we can do this and that.' 'Nope just listen to me mommy, I just need you to listen.'"

jada pinkett and willow smith Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith | Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith and Willow are a close mother-daughter duo. On Sunday, Pinkett Smith wished her daughter a happy 21st birthday in a sweet tribute she shared on Instagram.

"My baby ain't no baby no mo'! You are 21 Ms @willowsmith! Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I'm sooooo glad he did," she wrote. "You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know. I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings."

The proud mom continued, "BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me. Happy freak'n 21st Willoween Bean!!!!!!!😘❤️."