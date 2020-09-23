Red Table Talk Returns! See Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow and Mom Adrienne in First Trailer

Red Table Talk is back!

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the first trailer for the popular Facebook Watch show reveals the first look at Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they return to the red table.

In new episodes, the trio will be joined by guests such as Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose for conversations centering on mom-shaming, sexual consent and more.

Reliving some of the show’s most memorable moments such as Demi Moore’s open conversation about her sobriety and Will Smith’s take on parenting, the new season of Red Table Talk is promising more unforgettable conversations.

“We break the silence. We break barriers. We break it down," the trio said in the trailer.

"And we’re always ready for a breakthrough," Pinkett Smith, 49, added.

Image zoom Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris Sophy Holland/facebook

In July, Pinkett Smith appeared on a special episode of Red Table Talk alongside her husband, Will, to address rumors that the actress had been in a relationship with singer-songwriter August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith said she had an "entanglement" with Alsina while she and Smith were separated, saying she doesn't "really look at it as a transgression at all."

The Smiths have since reconciled and gotten back together.

The episode set a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day after it aired.