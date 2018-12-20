Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Former NBA Star Grant Hill Was the First Boyfriend She Brought Home

In an exclusive new clip for her Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith reminds the world she hasn’t always been Will Smith’s better half.

Answering a reader question, she opens up about the first boyfriend she ever brought home for the holidays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Grant Hill,” Pinkett Smith, 47, says with a smile, referring to the former basketball star who played for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers throughout his career, which ran from 1994-2013.

The former Duke player, 46, and Pinkett-Smith dated between 1993 and 1995, back when Hill was a rising star athlete and Pinkett-Smith was an actress on A Different World.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Grant Hill Jason Merritt/Getty; Maddie Meyer/Getty

In 1999, Hill married Canadian singer Tamia, with whom he shares two daughters: Myla Grace, 17, and Lael Rose, 12.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Has Nothing But Love for Will’s Ex-Wife Sheree Fletcher: ‘She’s Not an Enemy’

“He is happily married to Tamia,” Pinkett-Smith notes in the clip. “Happy holidays to that beautiful couple!”

Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith were married in 1997 and have two kids: 20-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old daughter Willow. Smith also has 26-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage.