Jada Pinkett Smith Fights Back Tears as She Recalls 'Complex Relationship' with Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith can relate to Robyn Crawford’s ultra-close relationship with superstar Whitney Houston more than most.

The actress and host recently welcomed Crawford on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to talk about her book, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston. And the parallels between their tumultuous relationship and her own with late rapper Tupac Shakur made Pinkett Smith grow emotional during the sit-down.

“It was so healing for me in so many different ways,” Pinkett Smith, 48, said of reading Crawford’s book. “It’s hard to live with someone who has had a legacy at the level she has had and then to lose them under tragic circumstances. I have a very similar situation.”

Pinkett Smith and Shakur met on the first day of high school in Baltimore and grew increasingly close until Pinkett Smith walked away from their friendship when she felt his life was getting too dangerous. The rapper was later gunned down in a drive-by shooting in 1997 when he was 25. The two former friends were estranged at the time of his death, after a fight led to their separation.

The host also brought up the part of Crawford’s book where the author recalls a moment when Houston angrily tore up a page of the Bible she had gifted her. Crawford said Houston was acting out after finding out Crawford had slept with one of her back-up dancers. The moment reminded Pinkett Smith of her own relationship with the late rapper, who could get possessive of her.

“I understood because of the complex relationship I’ve had with Pac,” Pinkett Smith said to Crawford. “In those moments of his, ‘Whose that?!’ knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us.”

“Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got. I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere. I need that stability.’ So for him, it was… we were an anchor for each other. So any time he felt like that anchor was threatened… Oh my god,” she continued of her friendship with Shakur.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.