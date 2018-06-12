Jada Pinkett Smith Banned Son Jaden from Sleepovers Over Fears of Him Being 'Violated'

Jada Pinket Smith made sure her son Jaden Smith was safe during his childhood.

The 46-year-old actress revealed in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk that she actually treated her now 19-year-old son Jaden the same as her daughter Willow, now 17, when they were growing up. Pinkett Smith opened up about the subject during the sex-themed episode of her show, which she hosts alongside Willow and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64.

“Do you know how many men I know that have been raped as young boys?” Pinkett Smith said to Willow after the teen said men don’t deal with the same amount of danger as women do.

She continued, “I was as protective of Jaden as I was of you. He was not allowed to spend the night at anyone’s house because I never underestimated that a boy child could be violated in the same way as a girl child.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The rest of the honest conversation deals with all facets of sex as the women get real about their first times and when they became comfortable with their sexuality. Over the course of the talk, Pinkett Smith revealed her first exposure to the topic of sex was thanks to her grandmother.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Pinkett Smith said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”