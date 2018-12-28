Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up as She Admits Being Famous 'Can Make You Feel Like You’re Alone'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the pitfalls of celebrity.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress grew emotional as she began talking about what the show means to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Red Table Talk started as a passion project and I didn’t know what people were going to be ready for,” she told her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “I just knew that I was ready, we were ready to have a different kind of conversation.”

She continued, “It’s been a blessing that there’s so many others ready for a different kind of conversation. That’s been beautiful. I feel like I’m a part of a larger community because I feel like I’m not by myself anymore.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pinkett Smith grew emotional as she explained the way she chose to live her life could be lonely.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Used Ecstasy to ‘Get Lit’ as a Way to Cope with Depression

“What my lifestyle has been, it can make you feel like you’re alone, that it’s only you,” she shared as Willow nodded. “This table has given me freedom, and it’s continuing to give me freedom.”

Red Table Talk airs Dec. 31 on Facebook Watch.