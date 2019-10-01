Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's 'Just Now Entering an Adult Relationship' with Husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s relationship with Will Smith has changed over time, but the two are finally on even ground.

Pinkett Smith, 48, opened up about her marriage to the actor, 50, on Monday’s Red Table Talk. During the episode, she told her mother and cohost Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest Chelsea Handler, that she and Smith had finally reached a level of maturity in their relationship.

“I feel that I’m just now entering an adult relationship with Will,” Pinkett Smith revealed.

Her mother responded with, “Jeez,” as her daughter and Handler laughed.

“After 23 years,” Pinkett Smith added. “We finally are learning to have an adult relationship.”

In August, Pinkett Smith reflected on why she and Smith were so honest about their relationship on her Facebook Watch show, telling Stephen Colbert on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they both wanted “to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships.”

“We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she said. “We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Have Been ‘Betrayals of the Heart’ in Her Marriage to Will Smith

She continued, “Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen.'”

In a recent PEOPLE cover story, Pinkett Smith opened up about feeling “depleted” while going through a tough time both personally and with her husband. But the actress knew they could get back to a good place if they worked together.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she told PEOPLE. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith On Getting to ‘A Beautiful Place’ With Will Smith After Years of Tough Times: ‘I Was So Depleted’

While rebuilding herself was “the most excruciating process” and one that took years, she said, Pinkett Smith felt “by redefining myself, the relationship got redefined.”

Their last few years have been among some of their very best.

“The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” she said, crediting Red Table for helping her define and share her truth. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.