Jada Pinkett Smith is getting real about love and fear in relationships.

The 47-year-old actress opened up about struggling with her ego on Monday’s Red Table Talk in which she admitted she wasn’t the nicest person to be around when her other side came out.

“I’ve done some very unloving things to people that I love because of my fear and my ego,” she told her daughter Willow Smith. “Because once my ego kicks in, we in trouble. That Jada, baby, she ain’t cute.”

Pinkett Smith added, “She’s a vicious one and she’s mean.”

“Even in my pain, I’ve had to learn to be more open, more honest, more vulnerable. Not go to the space of ego and lay it down,” she said. “Will and I had a conversation recently that love and fear are fraternal twins. Any time you’re trying to love on a deep level, you’ll come up against the vicious face of fear.”

This is not the first time the Girls Night actress has opened up about her love life or marriage to Will Smith.

In February, the actress revealed she and the Aladdin actor had to undergo a “deterioration” in their marriage that involved letting go of the fantasies they wanted in their marriage.

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith Robin Marchant/Getty

“Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deterioration and the dissolving of fantasies,” she said of her more than two-decades-long marriage. “You, right now, have in your mind your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she’s gonna be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one.”

“The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out is to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional,” she continued. “It has to be because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.