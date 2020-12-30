"I only give money that I am willing to give," Jada Pinkett Smith says on the latest episode of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't 'Lend Money' to Loved Ones: 'It Turns Into a Lot of Problems'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her choice to not "lend money" to family and friends.

On Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith fielded viewer questions about a variety of topics related to "awkward" situations. Samantha, a woman from Queens, asked the trio how they deal with loved ones asking for money

"You should be able to answer that," Banfield-Norris, 67, jokingly said to her daughter, who then went on to share her perspective about lending money.

"For people like us, who came from backgrounds were we didn't have much, don't feel guilty," said Pinkett Smith, 49. "I spent so many years feeling guilty and my guilt made me feel like I owed everybody and I wasn't allowed to say, 'no.' And that's just not true, right?"

The Girls Trip actress explained that she "came up with a couple of rules" for herself when loved ones ask for money. "First of all, I don't lend money," she said. "I only give money that I am willing to give like, 'this is a gift.' I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems, just as far of the expectation of people paying you back or what have you."

She continued, "So I tend to not give where I can't just say, 'here's a gift to you.' Specifically people who are close to me, 'cuz I'm not trying to have fallouts over money."

Pinkett Smith also said she will only help others asking for financial assistance when she knows that they are "ready for that help."

"So it's like, somebody's like, 'I want a new house,’ but they don't have a job to support the house they're trying to buy," she said. "It's like, well, you’re not ready for that. So I'm not about to help you get into something that ultimately is going to make more difficulty for you, right? And so, I really had to look at that. So I've also learned to help people with resources, with education.”

Pinkett Smith said that her overall message to Samantha is "don't feel guilty just because we got our grind on. You don't own nobody nothing."

“And people will make you feel like, ‘You owe me. I was standing next to you. I grew up in the house with you. I did this and that with you I knew you when,’ " she said. “And at the end of the day, you don't owe nobody nothing.”

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith | Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook

Pinkett Smith has been open about her life and relationships on the popular Facebook Watch show, hosting her husband Will Smith and friends Demi Moore and Jordyn Woods on the show — even discussing claims from musician August Alsina that the two had an affair.