Jada Pinkett Smith Says 'Breaking' Up Her Family by Divorcing Will Smith Is 'Never an Option'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have built a beautiful life together — one that she wouldn’t ever want to break apart by getting a divorce.

During Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, while discussing the subject of divorce with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Toni Braxton, the 47-year-old actress opened up about why ending her marriage has never been something she wanted to pursue.

“Partnering is a lot more than romance. It has a lot to do with survival, resources, and just having somebody or somebodies by you that can help you figure it out,” she remarked.

Turning to her mother, the Girl’s Trip star added, “I remember you asking me on one episode that we did with Will, she was like, ‘Well, why don’t y’all just divorce?’ ’

“One of the ideas for me is that we’ve built such a beautiful community, we’ve built such a beautiful family and our survival — we do well together,” she continued. “And then breaking that group and community up for me, it’s just never an option.”

“I don’t see the necessity for subtraction,” she shared.

During the episode, the mother of two also candidly revealed that she didn’t think she was “mature enough” to ever get a divorce.

When Braxton asked why, Pinkett Smith explained, “Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there…”

As she trailed off, her mother finished her sentence saying, “When you have to start to divide things, separate, cut off …”

Nodding, Pinkett Smith continued, “Let me tell you, that’s when the red table turns upside down and it won’t be red no more!”

After her mother went on to add that she thought it actually “takes more maturity to stay together,” the actress replied, “that’s maturity I do have.”

“You understand? I know what I can do and I know what I can’t. I actually have maturity to figure it out within and work with what I got,” she added.

Opening up about how the couple actually “broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” during an October episode of the show, the Men in Black star shared that the couple had to completely rebuild their relationship.

“We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different,” he remarked.

Although the couple joked that Smith had never divorced his wife because it was cheaper to stay married, the the 50-year-old actor explained that because he had already been divorced, he knew he didn’t want to go down that road again.

“Because I had been divorced before, I wasn’t getting divorced again. Divorce wasn’t an option,” he shared.

Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino, but the two divorced in 1995. They share one son, Trey Smith, 25. Smith and Pinkett Smith share 20-year-old son Jaden and daughter Willow, 18.