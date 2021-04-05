"It can be so insidious," Pinkett Smith said

Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses Why Narcissism Is at the Core of Abusive Relationships on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith is discussing narcissism at her red table.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's new Red Table Talk episode, the actress revealed how narcissism had affected her relationships.

"I had to distance myself from my girlfriend and her husband, it was just too brutal to watch," the 49-year-old said. "That's why it's so upsetting because I've seen it, it's awful. And it can be so insidious."

Alongside her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula also joins the red table to offer her expertise on the subject. (Dr. Durvasula is an expert on narcissistic personality disorder and narcissistic abuse.)

"I think narcissism is at the core of every domestically abusive relationship," Dr. Durvasula said, to which Pinkett Smith wholeheartedly agreed, saying, "Absolutely."

"Emotionally abusive relationships and physically abusive relationships," the Girls Trip star said. "I have to agree with you."

This is not the first time the ladies of the red table have invited Dr. Durvasula to speak about narcissism on the hit Facebook Watch show.

In October 2019, the group spoke about narcissism with Pinkett Smith saying, "In this industry, you come across all kinds of narcissists."

When asked if she'd ever been hurt by a narcissist, Pinkett Smith said, "Definitely. Big time. Big time. Devastated."

"Because you bring people into your inner sanctum," she said. "They make you believe that they're one thing, and then something happens, and you realize that they are something completely and utterly different. It can be very painful and dangerous."