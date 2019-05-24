Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Love and Relationships with Former Monk Jay Shetty

Jada Pinkett Smith is dissecting love and relationships.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 47, sits down with host and former monk Jay Shetty alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

“I think I used to do nice things for women because it would make me feel better about myself,” Shetty said.

He continued, “So I would do the most luxurious date, I’d take them to the nicest place, I’d show up in the nicest car wearing the nicest clothes, giving them the gift.”

“I didn’t know if I was genuinely doing it for them or for me so they’d be like ‘Jay you’re amazing,'” he explained. “When you become a monk, shave your hair off, wear robes, nobody’s impressed anymore.”

Shetty was a monk for three years in India and Europe, shaving his head and living out of a gym locker. He now makes videos and gives motivational speeches. His videos have received 4 billion views on YouTube.

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith; Jay Shetty Red Table Talk (2)

Pinkett Smith has been open on her show about how she maintains her relationship and marriage to husband Will Smith.

In an episode in February, she revealed she had to find “all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix,” she continued.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage Strong — and What Wasn’t Working

Smith, 50, was previously on Red Table Talk in October, where he also opened up about how he healed his marriage to the actress after a trying period.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” Smith said. “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.