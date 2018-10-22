Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Once Dated Will Smith's Fresh Prince Costar Alfonso Ribeiro

Will Smith isn’t the only The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Jada Pinkett Smith has romanced.

Before Alfonso Ribeiro helped Smith meet his now-wife Pinkett Smith, it turns out he and the actress went out.

“I actually think I dated Alfonso,” Pinkett Smith, 47, said on Monday’s episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk featuring Smith, their daughter Willow and Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “I think I went one date together.”

This didn’t come as a shock to Smith, though. “And he, like, took you on a motorcycle or something,” the actor, 50, added.

She continued, “My memory is: I dated a lot of people, but we went on one date.”

Pinkett Smith also auditioned for Fresh Prince. Though she didn’t get the job, the actress did meet her eventual husband.

“The first time I met you was at Fresh Prince, when I came to audition,” she recalled. “I think I was 19 and they told me I was too short. But you were there.”

And Smith knew from the moment he noticed Pinkett Smith that they had something special.

“When I saw you on Different World, it was that thing and I don’t know what it is, the bell rings,” he said. “And I knew that there was something in our energy that would be magic.”

The pair got to know each other while Smith was still married to Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares son Trey, 25 — but both he and Pinkett Smith insist they never cheated.

“We did not have an affair while he was married,” the Girls Trip star said. “Let’s be clear about that.”

“Not at all, not at all,” Smith confirmed.

He split from Zampario, now 50, in late 1995 and married Pinkett Smith in December 1997. Though she was reluctant to walk down the aisle, Smith knew he wanted to tie the knot.

“I read something when we first got together that the most successful men in history have been married,” he told Pinkett Smith. “And for me, I knew that I would squander my life if I was running around. The way my mind works, I can only excel for a woman.”

The “Miami” singer credits Pinkett Smith for helping him be the best version of himself.

“The one thing that I think has been the greatest motivator and assert for me with you, is your absolute refusal to accept anything from me other than the best that I can possibly be,” Smith said.

Pinkett Smith agreed: “And vice versa.”