Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Hurt' Her Dad Only Wanted to Have a Relationship with Her After Fame

Jada Pinkett Smith is remembering the final memories she has of her late father.

The actress, 47, opened up about her father Robsol Pinkett, Jr. and his addiction during Monday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk alongside her half-brother, Caleb.

When discussing her father’s relapse, Pinkett Smith revealed the biggest problem she had with her dad Robsol was his interest in having a relationship with her only after she attained fame.

“The issue for me was when I got into the position I got in and then he wanted to have a relationship. That hurt me,” she explained.

“So when he died from that overdose I got the call from Caleb. And the most difficult thing about him dying like that is that he and I had had a horrendous fight when I found out that he relapsed,” Pinkett Smith continued.

The mother of two added, “I was like, I don’t owe you nothing. You didn’t do s— for me, you didn’t do s— for Caleb. I don’t owe you nothing. It was one of those.”

Caleb agreed, saying, “I had the same conversation with him.”

“I was furious. And he told me, ‘That’s what the disease is. This is who I am.’ And that was deep. Because he’s saying that’s who I am but I am still who I am to you. He said, ‘I’m still your father.'”

Pinkett Smith recently opened up in another episode of Red Table Talk about the domestic violence that her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, faced from Pinkett Smith’s father, who died in 2010.

“I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on,” Pinkett Smith said in an introduction. “She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew.”

The family discussed Banfield-Jones’ scar on her back from the time that Pinkett Smith’s father “threw” her “over the banister” and a black eye that he gave her.

“Not to make this like an excuse … but he was typically in an altered state when he was abusive like that,” Banfield-Jones said. “He was typically drunk.”

“I think women stay because they think that they’re in love,” she noted. “That’s what it was for me. I thought that it was love.”