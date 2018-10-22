Jada Pinkett Smith Cried After Conceiving Son Jaden: 'I Really Didn't Want to Get Married'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith welcomed son Jaden seven months after getting married in December 1997. And the couple claims they only tied the knot because Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones didn’t want them to have the baby out of wedlock.

“It was almost as if Gammy was like, you have to get married,” Pinkett Smith, 47, said on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. “I was under so much pressure being a young actress — being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn’t know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.”

The Girls Trip star remembers recognizing the minute she conceived — and freaking out.

“I knew the moment after the act that I was pregnant. The moment,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “But I knew that night and he didn’t believe me, but I knew. It was almost like that — you know those big locks on the bank? Those big turning locks? I could feel that in my womb, in my uterus.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do now?’ I really didn’t want to get married.”

Pinkett Smith and Smith with (from left) daughter Willow and sons Jaden and Trey in 2016. Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Smith, on the other hand, “thought it was funny” when his then-girlfriend of two years reacted negatively, and he didn’t think she could be pregnant right after they had sex.

“It was literally four seconds after we had sex and she was like, ‘Gasp.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, you okay?’ ” he recalled. “And she was like, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, I think scientifically you’re not pregnant.’ “

The actor, 50, also felt differently than Pinkett Smith about marriage. “There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family,” Smith, who was married to his oldest son Trey’s mom Sheree Zampino from 1992-95, said. “Literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be.”

So the two said “I do,” and Pinkett Smith “went crying down the freakin’ aisle.”

“I was so upset that I had to have a wedding,” she admitted.

Banfield-Jones reiterated, “The wedding was horrible. Jada was sick. She was very unpleasant. She didn’t cooperate with anything at the wedding.”

Pinkett Smith and her mom. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Pinkett Smith still opposes the traditional definition of marriage and what it means to be husband and wife.

“I just never really agreed with the construct [of marriage]. I just don’t agree with it,” she said. “I never have. I still don’t. ‘Til death do us part is real for me, but all the rules and all of the ideas … and what you can’t do because of this title ‘wife’ is a very difficult … the accepted conventional definition of wife and the paradigm, I’m not that.”