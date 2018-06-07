Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She's 'Been Concerned' About a Few Girls Her Sons Have Dated

As a parent, you’re not always thrilled about who your children choose to date — just ask Jada Pinkett Smith.

“There’ve been a few — I’ve been concerned,” the Girls Trip actress, 46, said during a live Red Table Talk Q&A on Wednesday alongside friend Duane Martin.

But when her friend suggested Pinkett Smith’s dating concerns centered around her 17-year-old daughter Willow, the actress said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Actually Willow, her choices have been spectacular, in all honesty,” she said, adding that the relationships that have given her pause have all centered around her boys.

In addition to their daughter, Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith are parents to 19-year-old son Jaden Smith. The couple also co-parented Smith’s son Trey, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with Jaden, Willow and Trey Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

While the actress declined to specify which of Jaden and Trey’s relationships had given her cause for concern, she did open up about a parenting trick she learned to help with that kind of sticky situation.

“You got to go with the flow,” she said. “Your kids aren’t always going to date people that you love, but I’ve learned that you really have to just be there and support because [if you don’t] that can create a conflict that you can’t get around.”

Jaden previously dated model Sarah Snyder, who was arrested after a boutique owner alleged Snyder had stolen a $15,995 Hermes bag. The charges were eventually dropped.

Earlier this week, the actress also opened up about how she and Will didn’t always see eye-to-eye about Jaden’s decision to wear skirts.

“I give Jaden props,” the proud mother said of her son’s sartorial risk taking on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

Pinkett Smith said Jaden’s style choices were especially brave with him “being a black young man –– and the son of like an über masculine hiphop star.”

As for the Independence Day star, Pinkett Smith said, “He has his feelings on that for sure. I remember Will calling me and being like, ‘Have you talked about this Jaden and him wearing a skirt?’ And I said, ‘Yeah I have. He’s pretty happy about it.’ ”

While Jaden admitted on the program that part of his decision to wear skirts stemmed from wanting to give other kids confidence to dress however they wanted, despite gender norms, he also wore them “so I could look fly.”

“That’s why I wore the skirts, so everyone would say, ‘He’s an innovator. His head’s in a different place,’ ” he added.