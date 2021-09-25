Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Husband Will Smith's 53rd Birthday with Artsy Photo Grid

The Red Table Talk co-host honored the special occasion with a Basquiat-inspired tribute to her husband on Instagram on Saturday

Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA on May 21, 2019, in the culmination of the films Magic Carpet World Tour with stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Mexico City and Amman, Jordan.

Will Smith is 53!

The actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith honored her husband's birthday Saturday on Instagram with an artsy photo grid of the Gemini Man star.

The grid is comprised of 12 separate photos that together show Smith casually seated on a wooden bench in front of a colorful arch painted on the wall behind him.

Pinkett Smith, 50, tossed a crown reminiscent of Basquiat's iconic paintings atop her husband's head to finish off the central photo.

