Ayesha Curry Tells Jada Pinkett Smith 'Ladies Will Always Be Lurking' Around Husband Stephen Curry

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk is coming back and launching all-new episodes with none other than Ayesha Curry.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the 30-year-old chef and author opened up about dealing with women constantly surrounding her husband, NBA player Stephen Curry.

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha said. “Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?'”

She continued, “I’m OK with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar.”

Despite knowing that, Ayesha said, “The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

In the episode, Pinkett Smith and Ayesha are joined by Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Curry’s mother Sonya Curry, Ayesha’s sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee and her future sister-in-law Callie Rivers. They discuss everything from anxiety issues to flirtatious female fans.

Pinkett Smith’s popular talk show series returns two months after Jordyn Woods‘ infamous appearance with 20 brand new episodes and even more A-listers speaking their truth.

Red Table Talk gained widespread attention when Woods appeared in a one-on-one with Pinkett Smith, a close family friend, to discuss the scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.

The interview, which occurred on March 1, achieved huge viewing numbers. According to Variety, the show was streamed by about 7.5 million Facebook viewers within the first 24 hours, a clear record for the Facebook talk show.

The show currently has over 5.6 million followers on Facebook and earned its first nomination for the Daytime Emmy Award’s Outstanding Talk Show category, which will air the day before the talk show returns.

Red Table Talk returns on May 6 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch