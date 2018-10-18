Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini End Their Public Feud: 'It Was Realizing There Were Two Broken Little Girls in Us'

After a public feud last year, Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, and Leah Remini, 48, have made amends.

The two actresses hash out their previous misunderstanding in an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith’s popular Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

“What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed,” Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE.

Last September, Remini claimed that Smith was a Scientologist in an interview with The Daily Beast. Smith quickly responded on twitter. “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” she tweeted referring to practices developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. “But I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Pinkett Smith says sitting down with Remini taught her a very valuable lesson.

“You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through,” she says. “When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all f****** devastated.”

Remini was a member of the church for 35 years before making her split public in 2013. Since she left, she’s been an outspoken critic of Scientology.

“It was really beautiful and she reached out to me,” says Pinkett Smith. “She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn’t matter.”

Red Table Talk premieres Oct. 22 on Facebook Watch.