Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Will Has Made 'Insensitive Comments' About Willow's Menstruation

Jada Pinkett Smith admits even husband Will Smith needs the occasional talking-to when joking about women’s bodies.

During Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, the mother of two, 48, sat down with T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris as they discussed the controversy surrounding his statements about his teenaged daughter’s virginity. The rapper addressed his previous assertions and apologized for the poor messaging.

The conversation brought up the complexities of raising boys and girls, with Jada elaborating on how she’s established parenting boundaries between her and Will, 51.

“There’s certain things about raising a man that I can’t know,” Jada said. “I would tell [Will], ‘Love your daughter, let me teach her,’ because there’s certain sensitivities that you might not understand and have just because of your relationship in the world is different than a woman’s relationship.”

Jada said she could see where T.I.’s misinformed views stemmed from, since she and 19-year-old daughter Willow Smith sometimes even have to correct Will when he says something out of a place of ignorance.

“I understood that because I’m in this house with Will and he be saying the craziest stuff. He don’t understand the level,” she said. “And thank God he has me and he’s got Willow … we educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean?”

Jada added: “He’s one of those that likes to tell stories and sometimes goes too far.”

Willow — who sat out this installment of RTT — has more than once had to censure her father, according to Jada, when he made light of her womanhood.

“Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it’s around menstruation or, you know, ‘You must be PMS-ing,’ and she’s like, ‘That right there, we not gon’ do that.’”

“Every day, it’s a work in progress,” Jada concluded.

Ahead of the episode’s release, Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE that she was “proud” of the episode.

“It was an exceptional show and I’m proud of it,” she said.

Red Table Talks airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.